Hyderabad: Cops rescue newborn boy sold for Rs 1 lakh

Dreading another girl child in her third delivery and the costs that come with raising the baby, Meena and her husband Rajeshwar decided to sell the baby during the fourth month of her pregnancy. 

Published: 31st October 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police, on Friday, rescued a newborn boy, who was being illegally sold to a childless couple at Nacharam. The police registered cases against the couple and the mediator who helped sell the baby. The baby has been handed over to the childline for further care. 

According to the police, the boy’s mother Meena had given birth to girls in her first two deliveries, both of whom died soon afterwards due to ill-health. Dreading another girl child in her third delivery and the costs that come with raising the baby, Meena and her husband Rajeshwar decided to sell the baby during the fourth month of her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Janaki, a GHMC worker, approached Meena and Rajeshwar and offered them Rs 1 lakh for their baby, which was to be sold to a childless couple after delivery. After Meena delivered the male child, Janaki gave him away to the couple, as per their initial deal. 

Later, Rajeshwar and Meena told Janaki changed their mind and wanted their baby back. When they approached Janaki with this request, she threatened Meena with dire consequences. The couple then approached Rachakonda police, who filed cases against the childless couple who bought the baby, and Janaki, for her role as the mediator. 

