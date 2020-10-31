STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad floods: Telangana government halts Rs 10,000 relief after complaints pour in

The Deputy Municipal Commissioners were instructed to return the balance undisbursed amount along with the amount received by them duly signed by the team members by Saturday afternoon.

The loss to the properties due to the rains and floods in Telangana was Rs 5,000 crore, as per the initial estimates. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The disbursement of financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to flood-affected families in Greater Hyderabad has been stopped, as per the instructions of the State government. Officials had distributed Rs 342 crore so far.

Over the past few days, the distribution of cash relief has drawn sharp criticism from citizens across the city as well as from opposition parties, who have been accusing the TRS party of bribing voters ahead of the GHMC election. 

Based on the government's directions, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar issued orders asking the civic body's Deputy Municipal Commissioners to hand over the remaining cash to Zonal Financial Advisors (FAs) on October 31. The amount would be deposited in the Zonal Commissioner Swachh Hyderabad account. 

The GHMC Zonal Examiners have been asked to verify the reports of each DMCs and adjust the advance by November 1. They have also been told to furnish the account statements on November 2 to the GHMC Chief Examiner of Account without fail.

The DMCs were instructed to return the balance undisbursed amount along with the amount received by them duly signed by the team members by Saturday afternoon. The officials concerned were told to complete reconciliation of advances.

In the last few days, residents of flood-affected areas staged protests and burnt effigies, accusing local corporators of bias in distribution of cash relief.

They alleged that the corporators were distributing money only to a select few, who they or the ruling dispensation were close to. Many corporators were allegedly taking anywhere between Rs 2,000 and 5,000 of the Rs 10,000 that the State government had promised to the affected families. 

