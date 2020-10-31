STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man arrested for rape, murder of young woman

According to the police, a few days before the offence, the accused noticed the victim at a labour adda in Medchal and approached her to clean his house.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police arrested a man in connection with a murder that occurred at Medchal a week ago. The accused, Kodudula Yellappa, killed a 22-year-old woman after making her consume toddy and raping her.

According to the police, a few days before the offence, he noticed the victim at a labour adda in Medchal and approached her to clean his house. After they reached the house, he purchased alcohol for him and toddy for the victim. 

After she consumed the toddy, he raped her and later tried to steal her jewellery. When she resisted, he assaulted and killed her. Later during the night, he carried her body on his shoulder and dumped it near the railway tracks.

As there was already a missing persons case registered against the victim, police identified her body and informed her family members. Based on clues and evidence from CCTV footage, he was nabbed and sent to judicial remand, said DCP Balanagar PV Padmaja.

The police also found that he was a habitual offender and was involved in similar cases in the past. He was involved in a robbery at Raidurgam and Sanath Nagar, and in three murders in the city and Vikarabad.

