STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

No repairs to Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital in last two years, says RTI

The revelation comes in light of the fact that in July and August, heavy showers left in-patient wards inundated, forcing patients and healthcare workers to wade through knee-deep waters.

Published: 31st October 2020 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania General Hospital

Osmania General Hospital (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An RTI filed by a citizen’s group with the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation has revealed that in 2018-19 and 2019-20, no repairs were taken up in the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) premises.

As per the response to the RTI, the heritage block which once housed the administrative and in-patient departments of OGH, has had no repairs or maintenance works for the last two years. 

The revelation comes in light of the fact that in July and August, heavy showers left in-patient wards inundated, forcing patients and healthcare workers to wade through knee-deep waters. The Director of Medical Education, Dr K Ramesh Reddy, then ordered for the entire premises to be cleared out. Wards, offices and operation theatres were shifted to newer buildings. 

"We request MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, who worked to restore other heritage buildings, to pursue restoration of the OGH heritage block in public interest," said the Society for Safety of Public and Good Governance (SSPG Hyderabad). 

Doctors in the OGH campus say the situation is reflective of the government’s attitude towards public health. "Over the last few years, walls have chipped off and fallen, putting lives in peril. The new building where we have temporarily shifted is insufficient," said a PG doctor who was part of the protests seeking a renovated OGH building.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osmania General Hospital Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp