Pipes to be laid along medians in Hyderabad to curb floods

In a bid to prevent waterlogging of central medians on roads, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will lay storm water pipelines along certain medians in the city.

Published: 31st October 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 10:23 AM

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to prevent waterlogging of central medians on roads, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will lay storm water pipelines along certain medians in the city. The project is being taken up based on an observation made by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao over waterlogging of central medians during heavy rains, like the recent one.

The Minister instructed GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar to ensure the prevention of inundation by installing 600 mm dia RCC plain-ended pipes at suitable intervals.The GHMC engineering authorities will identify these locations, and the pipelines will be laid on priority, said officials.

No water supply

Due to the ongoing work on MS Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase-II Ring Main-I from Mailardevpally to Tolichowki for facilitating the construction of the proposed downward ramp for PVNR Expressway, there will be no water supply for 24 hours from 6 am on October 31 to 6 am on November 1 in certain areas of the city.

They are Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Langer House, Kakatiya Nagar, Humayan Nagar, Talagadda, Asifnagar, MES, Shaikpet, OU Colony, Tolichowki, Mallepally, Vijay Nagar Colony, Bhojagutta, Ziaguda, Red Hills, Secretariat, Old MLA Quarters, Allabanda, Gagan Mahal, Himayath Nagar, Budvel, Hyderguda, Rajendranagar, Upperpally, Suleman Nagar, MM Pahadi, Attapur, Chintalmet and Kishanbagh.

