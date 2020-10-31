Sound advice to MSME sector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : On Deepawali day in 2014, my factory got gutted in a fire accident and I had to close it down. Since then, the plight of sick MSME ( Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) always tugged my heartstrings.

I went on to invest about Rs 35 lakh in four units and these experiences made me write this book,” says author NP Desai about his new book titled ‘The Unexplored Goldmine!!’ A keen observer of the startup and the enterprise scene, author Desai’s book released in October enlists real life cases of enterprises that were almost on death bed but managed to get a fresh lease of life due to innovative thinking.

He has been running a fabrication unit for 39 years in Hyderabad. It took two months to write the book along with help from an intern from IIM, Aditya Vittal, and M Praveen, assistant professor from Nalsar University.

“The first big hit to the MSME sector was between 2010-14, when the state faced excessive power shortage and partition of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In 2020, due to Covid-19, nearly half of the units in the micro sector may vanish. Even units with bank finance may take a a year to come to Pre-Covid state,” he comments.

This Bowenpally resident has been involved in reviving sick units and he has witnessed a few inspiring stories and besides giving advice on how to overcome challenges, he also has enlisted a few local case studies.

“The book brings out thought-provoking ideas and guidance to help firms set a good work culture to achieve optimal performance. Today the average lifespan of a MSME is eight years according to a survey of Associated Chamber of Commerce. This book’s focus is to increase the average life to 10 years,” Desai adds.