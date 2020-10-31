STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Three server trends that firms must follow

Workload Centricity – Over the years, the role of IT has become dynamic in nature in order to support and create new business models as well as become the flag bearer of innovation.

Published: 31st October 2020 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  In the future, as businesses continue to rely heavily on digitization as well as focus on adopting new-age technologies like AI, IOT etc. they would need to transform their legacy IT into modern infrastructures.

The inability of organisations to meet their growing IT requirements may result in frustrated customers, which in turn can lead to higher costs and ultimately risking a crucial opportunity to leapfrog the competition. Since servers form the bedrock for the modern datacenter, it will continue to play a crucial role in driving digital transformation for both large and small organizations.

Considering all of this, organisations need to be aware of and adopt three key trends in computing that have the potential to change the world as we know it: Manish Gupta, Senior Director & General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, shares three server trends that Indian organisations must consider to a gain competitive edge in future. 

Workload Centricity – Over the years, the role of IT has become dynamic in nature in order to support and create new business models as well as become the flag bearer of innovation. To achieve these goals, organisations are deploying new-age workloads at an ever-increasing pace. 

Adoption of accelerators – With data becoming the new oil, businesses are relying heavily on data-driven insights to help them meet the ever-growing demands of the market. To do so, computer need to be closest to data and should also have the ability to analyze large quantum of data in real-time. 

Edge Computing- Edge computing has the power to bring computing close to the source of data which can reduce latency and bandwidth use. It requires running fewer processes at the core and moving the same to the edge where physical world translates into streams of data. As the demand for edge computing increases, the demand for new server architectures will also increase which will be critical to providing the required performance and resilience.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp