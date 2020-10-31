Three server trends that firms must follow

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : In the future, as businesses continue to rely heavily on digitization as well as focus on adopting new-age technologies like AI, IOT etc. they would need to transform their legacy IT into modern infrastructures.

The inability of organisations to meet their growing IT requirements may result in frustrated customers, which in turn can lead to higher costs and ultimately risking a crucial opportunity to leapfrog the competition. Since servers form the bedrock for the modern datacenter, it will continue to play a crucial role in driving digital transformation for both large and small organizations.

Considering all of this, organisations need to be aware of and adopt three key trends in computing that have the potential to change the world as we know it: Manish Gupta, Senior Director & General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, shares three server trends that Indian organisations must consider to a gain competitive edge in future.

Workload Centricity – Over the years, the role of IT has become dynamic in nature in order to support and create new business models as well as become the flag bearer of innovation. To achieve these goals, organisations are deploying new-age workloads at an ever-increasing pace.

Adoption of accelerators – With data becoming the new oil, businesses are relying heavily on data-driven insights to help them meet the ever-growing demands of the market. To do so, computer need to be closest to data and should also have the ability to analyze large quantum of data in real-time.

Edge Computing- Edge computing has the power to bring computing close to the source of data which can reduce latency and bandwidth use. It requires running fewer processes at the core and moving the same to the edge where physical world translates into streams of data. As the demand for edge computing increases, the demand for new server architectures will also increase which will be critical to providing the required performance and resilience.