Your sleep impacts your immunity

Saima Afreen

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Asedentary lifestyle combined with anxiety can wreak havoc to your sleep patterns especially during this type of pandemic. Not only does lack of sleep affect your immunity system, much to the horror of many, it can actually put you more at risk of contracting the highly contagious Coronavirus.

Good quality undisturbed sleep of about 8 hours plays a vital role in maintaining good immunity. But India is rated as the second most sleep-deprived country according to a sleep study conducted in 2019.

Says Dr. Nalini Nagalla, Senior Consultant Pulmonary and Sleep Disorders, Continental Hospitals, “Sedentary lifestyle, poor sleep hygiene, irregular sleep timings, usage of electronic gadgets before sleep hours contribute to more sleep deprivation along with sleep disorders.

Illustration: TAPAS RANJAN

Reduced sleep leads to the reduction in natural killer cells in the body which fight tumours and viral infections. Sleep health is very important for a healthy immune system in the fight against Covid-19.” Studies also show that the pandemic has an impact on the sleep psychological system.

“A study published in the Journal of Sleep Medicine showed in the survey that 20 per cent of the population had insomnia, 15.8 per cent had acute stress and anxiety and 24.5 per cent had depression-related symptoms during the peak of the pandemic.

In my experience of treating severe and life-threatening Covid-19 infections over the past seven months, I have found insomnia to be a common problem. WFH has added more to it thanks to the continuous usage of electronic gadgets,” she adds and shares, “Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for insomnia is the most effective way of treating insomnia, it should be made available on digital and tell platforms. It is the social responsibility of all health professionals involved in sleep care to educate the people about sleep health.”

Stress less

Doctors say that during normal sleep two main stress systems are downregulated - hypothalamic-pituitary and adrenal axis, as well as sympathetic nervous system. “There is also a drop in the blood levels of cortisol, epinephrine, and norepinephrine, the stress hormones. Also, there is an increase in mediators like pituitary growth hormone, prolactin, and melatonin which support immune cell activation, proliferation, and differentiation. These help in counteracting oxidative stress as well as in repairing cell injury. In sleep-deprived people, there is a rise in stress hormones which inhibit the sticky nature of integrins which leads to a decrease in T-cell, a type of white blood cell, efficiency, “ Dr B Sujeeth Kumar, Consultant Surgeon, Dept of General, Surgical G.I and Laparoscopic Surgery, Apollo Health City, Jubilee Hills.

Sleep more

Studies have shown that individuals reporting less than seven hours of sleep are almost three times more likely to develop the common cold whereas women sleeping less than four hours at night are almost 70% more likely to develop pneumonia. In another study, it has been observed that flu shot was more effective in producing antibodies among people who slept adequately. It has been observed that insufficient sleep in the week before getting a flu shot can lead to less than 50% of normal antibody response.

There’s a solution

So how do people deal with the irregularity of sleep patterns? “Daily morning exercise, early and light dinner, and good adequate sleep of eight hours are very important in maintaining good immunity. one has to stop watching bright screen after 7 o’Clock in the evening as much as possible, try to prepare yourself for sleep from at least one hour before sleep time, see that the room where you sleep is completely dark because studies have shown that brain functions more effectively in completely dark environment. The brain has got a unique capacity to heal your body provided it gets good favourable conditions like proper sleep, good exercise, and a healthy diet,” adds Dr Sujeeth.

Sleep is a magic pill

Dr. Krishna Reddy Pingle, Consultant Radiologist, Sunshine Hospital, sums it up, “Sleep deprivation causes pro-inflammatory responses in our body, the body’s immunity takes a beating, you are prone to more infection (viral and bacterial), increases the risk of stroke and diabetes. Sleep is the magic pill for a better life.”

Solutions to maintain good sleep hygiene

Worrying less about the situation

Obsessing about not sleeping adequate hours adds to the worry so avoid that

Maintain good sleep hygiene i.e., sleep on regular timing and do not use electronic gadgets an hour before you hit the bed

