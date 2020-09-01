STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad civic body wins case against Alif Food Court

The HMDA, in 2003, had permitted the company to establish an international food court in a vacant, two-acre land located adjacent to I-Max Theatre.

Published: 01st September 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The City Civil Court ordered in favour of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in a case against Alif Food Court and Entertainment Private Limited, which sought relief for damages to the tune of Rs 109 crore. 

The Court, on Monday, ruled that Alif Food Court was not entitled to the compensation. Dismissing the petition, the Commercial Court cum XXIV Additional Chief Judge of the City Civil Court, in its order, stated that the food establishment was not entitled for any of the reliefs sought for by it in COP 16/2019.

The HMDA, in 2003, had permitted the company to establish an international food court in a vacant, two-acre land located adjacent to I-Max Theatre. The food court was to be built in Singapore style.

A lease agreement, which was valid for 15 years, was signed by both the HMDA/BPP and Alif Food Court.

The establishment, as per the agreement, was to pay a certain amount of money for the aforementioned period of time. 

The agreement had further said that Alif Food Court was taking over the site in 60 days’ time. However, it failed to do so. As a consequence, the HMDA recovered the security deposit of Rs 5 lakh and the development guarantee amount of Rs 12.50 lakh from the company.

