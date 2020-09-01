STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad records massive drop in office space demand

On the supply side, additional stock creation in the city office market reduced by over 45 per cent, to four million sq ft.  

Published: 01st September 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

office space, office

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A report published by Savills India shows that demand for office space leasing in Hyderabad has reduced drastically from eight million square feet in 2019 to a mere 1.7 million square feet in the first half of 2020. Experts believe that although the IT sector of Hyderabad constitutes the majority of the demand of office space leasing, the shift to ‘work from home’ environs has led to the change.   

On the supply side, additional stock creation in the city office market reduced by over 45 per cent, to four million sq ft.   While 53 per cent of the reduced demand has been attributed to the IT sector, the rest of the demand was from BFSI (Banking and Finance Industry) and healthcare. Surprisingly, the manufacturing industry seemed to quote negligible demand.   

Owing to the dominating IT industry, the services sector continued to drive office space take-up with more than 50% sectoral share. The report highlights that at an all-India level; Hyderabad witnessed slow office leasing and accounted for close to 12% share in office space transactions. Sesha Sai, MD, Hyderabad, Savills India said “The demand for office spaces for medium-term is expected to rebound faster than they have dropped.

Hyderabad will be the biggest beneficiary when the tide turns, as companies will look for talent, enabling environment and good quality supply of real estate, all of which are available in the city. With the emergence of hub-and-spoke real estate strategies, the State government’s push to evenly spread development across the city, hitherto under-developed markets will see an increased demand for space.”

53 % of the reduced demand has been attributed to the IT sector, the rest of the demand was from BFSI (banking and finance industry) and healthcare 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Savills India Office space demand
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp