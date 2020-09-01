STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Push and pull effect

The show is part of curatorial experimentation which represents a new discursive space around the practice of art.

Published: 01st September 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A group exhibition of painting by five arists namely Anand Panchal, Gautam Mukherjee, Jagannath Paul, Nishant Dange, and Om Swami is on at Kalakriti Art Gallery website. It is a collective repertoire that is as varied as the title itself.

The title of the show is based on the movie Bombay Boys by Mira Nari which was released in 1998.

Interestingly, the five participating artists are based in Mumbai. And this is what is the common thread among them.

The show is part of curatorial experimentation which represents a new discursive space around the practice of art. The artworks focus on a world that is caught in a push-andpull of the explicit and the implicit. The result, thus, is a mishmash of modern life infused with the impressions gathered in the mind which is completely changed when put on the canvas. Each artist has his own take in the portraiture of this confusion. What emerges in the frame is carefully depicted through mature lines and variant strokes which complete the underlying theme.

The artistic collection, surprisingly,  offers a collective critique to unthread the  unconscious methodology of the mental perceptions to analyse and resuscitate what lies between the fragility of relations and the transcience of images thus produced. The exhibition, as a whole, doesn’t dissect it all frame by frame but instead offers a passing glimpse to its undercurrent which catches the viewers unaware.

The canvases are expressions of resilience, resistance, and celebration. Says the artist Gautam Mukherjee, “Photography and visual art—require a slightly different approach, but handling a canvas and using the imagination to conbine with what’s going around produces different results. Sometimes the mental impressions find similar wavelength with a viewer.” The show is on till Spetember end.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kalakriti Art Gallery
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp