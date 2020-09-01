Push and pull effect

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group exhibition of painting by five arists namely Anand Panchal, Gautam Mukherjee, Jagannath Paul, Nishant Dange, and Om Swami is on at Kalakriti Art Gallery website. It is a collective repertoire that is as varied as the title itself.

The title of the show is based on the movie Bombay Boys by Mira Nari which was released in 1998.

Interestingly, the five participating artists are based in Mumbai. And this is what is the common thread among them.

The show is part of curatorial experimentation which represents a new discursive space around the practice of art. The artworks focus on a world that is caught in a push-andpull of the explicit and the implicit. The result, thus, is a mishmash of modern life infused with the impressions gathered in the mind which is completely changed when put on the canvas. Each artist has his own take in the portraiture of this confusion. What emerges in the frame is carefully depicted through mature lines and variant strokes which complete the underlying theme.

The artistic collection, surprisingly, offers a collective critique to unthread the unconscious methodology of the mental perceptions to analyse and resuscitate what lies between the fragility of relations and the transcience of images thus produced. The exhibition, as a whole, doesn’t dissect it all frame by frame but instead offers a passing glimpse to its undercurrent which catches the viewers unaware.

The canvases are expressions of resilience, resistance, and celebration. Says the artist Gautam Mukherjee, “Photography and visual art—require a slightly different approach, but handling a canvas and using the imagination to conbine with what’s going around produces different results. Sometimes the mental impressions find similar wavelength with a viewer.” The show is on till Spetember end.