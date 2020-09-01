Union Education Minister launches EFLU’s free English learning app

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, on Monday, launched ‘EnglishPro’, a free mobile app developed by the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad. According to a media release by the EFLU, the mobile app has been developed by the Central university under its University Social Responsibility (USR) programme, and is aimed at helping the language learners develop “...an Indian English Pronunciation in the unique Bharatiya way”.

According to EFLU, the app “...helps the organic transitioning of beginner level English users from their mother tongue to English; and it promotes use of Standard Indian English.”EFLU Vice-Chancellor Prof. E Suresh Kumar, speaking in the event, informed that the new app is the first in a series of learning apps planned by the university, and that more advanced versions of it will be further evolved.

In his address, the Union Minister said that the new National Education Policy-2020 is innovative, responsive and inclusive. He added that its objective is to stop the young minds in the country from migrating abroad and to make them “Study in India” and “Stay in India”. He also said that the English language app by EFLU will aide in the Central government’s mission of skilling the youth. The launch event was conducted online and saw the participation of Minister of State for Education Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre among other dignitaries.