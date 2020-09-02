Hyderabad-based dentists rebuilding patients’ trust during pandemic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Good oral hygiene is the basic requirement for preventing oral diseases. Even while the pandemic is on a growth curve, post lockdown has seen many dental clinics reopening. The route infection takes to travel is via respiratory droplets. This makes dental clinics most susceptible to such an infection. Most dental clinics are focusing efforts on rebuilding patients’ trust. As this is the only factor that will help them achieve the desired footfalls.

The new normal requires drastic changes in terms of transparency, quality of treatment, use of state-of-the-art technology, and strict hygiene protocols.

An oral condition, if left untreated, can be nerve-wracking. “I got my oral filling done recently of three of my teeth and scheduled my further treatments,” says Arun Kumar Ganesan, a resident of Shaikpet, Hyderabad.

After an online consultation, Arun was convinced about getting the suggested treatment done. “I consulted Dr Sadaf of Shaikpet branch. She diagnosed well and explained in detail regarding the critical issues and the immediate actions required.

The clinic was fully clean and hygienic. Everyone was provided with enough PPE and they follow all safety procedures,” he added. Clove Dental’s chief clinical officer, Lt Gen Dr Vimal Arora says, “From day one of the lockdown, our focus has been to ensure safety for our patients at all the 350 Clove clinics. Next step was to launch ‘eDentist@Clove’, a teledentistry platform, to cater to our patients’ pain and offer them remedies at home.

Further steps were undertaken to ensure the complete safety of our doctors and staff and we launched concise guidelines and a massive training programme for all to adopt the ‘new normal’, the 10x safety protocols. The next step was to identify new equipment and techniques to reduce the viral load in the surgery.”