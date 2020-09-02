Hyderabad civil court stops airing of Netflix show 'Bad Boy Billionaire'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad city civil court on Tuesday granted an injunction restraining Netflix, an over-the-top (OTT) platform, from airing its new web series Bad Boy Billionaire from September 2. The series is suspected to be based on the life story of B Ramalinga Raju of Satyam Computers.

The XXV Additional chief judge of the court, B Prathima, passed this order in the case filed by Ramalinga Raju challenging the release of the said web series on the reason that it would invade his privacy in an unlawful manner.

In the Satyam scam case, which was registered in 2009, the trial court had convicted Raju to seven years imprisonment for his role in the scam. Later, he filed an appeal before the appellate court challenging the trial court order.During the course of the hearing, senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Raju, contended that the makers of the series cannot conclude that Raju is guilty and use words like fraud, greed and so on when the matter is pending at an appeal stage.