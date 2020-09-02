STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad civil court stops airing of Netflix show 'Bad Boy Billionaire'

The XXV Additional chief judge of the court, B Prathima, passed this order in the case filed by Ramalinga Raju challenging the release of the said web series.

Published: 02nd September 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad city civil court on Tuesday granted an injunction restraining Netflix, an over-the-top (OTT) platform, from airing its new web series Bad Boy Billionaire from September 2. The series is suspected to be based on the life story of B Ramalinga Raju of Satyam Computers.

The XXV Additional chief judge of the court, B Prathima, passed this order in the case filed by Ramalinga Raju challenging the release of the said web series on the reason that it would invade his privacy in an unlawful manner.

In the Satyam scam case, which was registered in 2009, the trial court had convicted Raju to seven years imprisonment for his role in the scam. Later, he filed an appeal before the appellate court challenging the trial court order.During the course of the hearing, senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Raju, contended that the makers of the series cannot conclude that Raju is guilty and use words like fraud, greed and so on when the matter is pending at an appeal stage. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Netflix Bad Boy Billionaire B Ramalinga Raju
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp