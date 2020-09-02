In memory of Bimal Roy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rini Roy Bhattacharya of Bimal Roy Memorial Society and city-based theatre artiste Mohammad Ali Baig will be in a conversation to talk about the renowned filmmaker the late Bimal Roy and his heroes in films Devdas, Do Bigha Zameen, ‘Bandini, Sujata, and Parakh.

The filmmaker was known for making socialist and realist films which endeared him to the movie lovers. He is revered as an important figure in Indian cinema. The series has earlier presented several practitioners of cinema and performing arts in their online episodes. The talk will be moderated by Roopa Barua. It’s slated for September 6 (Sunday) at 4.30 pm on Zoom. Details on Baig’s Facebook page.