Hyderabad Metro officials to announce protocols 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the State government has given the nod for resuming metro services from September 7, in a press statement HMRL MD NVS Reddy said, “We, the MDs of all Indian metros, had a video conference to recommend the protocols for necessary, precautions and safety measures.”

“The protocols will be decided in a day or two by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, with the approval of the Home Ministry. Enough care will be taken to follow proper sanitisation, maintain social distancing in metro trains and stations,” he said.