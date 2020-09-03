Bribery case: Officials seize 1.5 kg gold from bank locker

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials investigating Keesara tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraju’s bribery case on Wednesday discovered gold ornaments weighing 1.5 kg, including a watch, at a bank locker belonging to the tahsildar’s close relative.

The total value of the seized gold is `57.6 lakh. Officials said the bank locker was in the name of GJ Narender at a branch of South Indian Bank in Alwal. “The ornaments have been seized and will be produced before the court for further proceedings,” an ACB official said.

Officials said the accused officer influenced his close relatives and registered his illegally obtained wealth in their names. The investigation agency will take action against Narender as per law.

The ACB had arrested Nagaraju and three others a few days ago for accepting a bribe of `1.10 crore. During questioning, officials found that the accused maintained a locker in his relative’s name.