How to become web developer, land a job

Published: 03rd September 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In the digital post-pandemic world, more businesses are going to exist online only, and websites will be their virtual shops. Keeping in mind the technological needs of an ever-changing world, a start-up is offering an online programme to become full-stack developers. The unique part of the course is that the company promises not to collect any fees until you land a job.

Newton School, founded in 2019 by Siddharth Maheshwari and Nishant Chandra, aims to provide tech-curious youngsters a ticket to their dream jobs. Their focus is the youth in tier-1 and tier-2 cities of India who miss out on opportunities due to the lack of mentorship.

Speaking to Express, Siddharth said: “I have been travelling to small towns and villages in the past few years. I noticed that the youngsters there are as aspirational as the ones in metro cities, and have a great hunger to change their lifestyle. However, they do not have access to the right skills and mentors to make it big in the technological world.

This is when the idea to launch Newton School was born. Almost 10 percent of our students are from Telangana.” The company has a six-month course with classes every day from 9 pm to 11 pm. It is followed by a mentor session where industry experts give insights into acing interviews, working in specific fields and other areas.

“Along with industry-specific skills, we also give importance to soft skills. It has been found that only a small percentage of engineering graduates in India have the necessary skills to work in MNCs. Our aim is to bridge that skill gap. We have five batches now, and 90 percent of the students have been employed already. The pandemic had little impact on the career prospects of our students,” said Siddharth.

Before joining the course, the youngsters have to undergo training for two weeks. They are enrolled in the programme depending on how they fare at the end of the training period. Siddharth and Nishant were batchmates in IIT Roorkee, and their passion for innovation in the education technology field made them come together for Newton School.

—   Kakoli Mukherjee   kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com  @kakoliMukherje2

