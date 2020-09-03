IMS scam: ACB investigates Devika Rani’s businesses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials seized Rs 4.4 crore unaccounted cash from the possession of former IMS director and accused in ESI scam case Devika Rani and pharmacist Naga Lakshmi, they handed over the cash to Income Tax (I-T) Department officials.

ACB officials suspect that the accused officer invested her ill-gotten money in several businesses in the name of her associates. “In an investigation, we found huge unaccounted cash from a builder who was a benami of the accused officers. We will conduct an in-depth probe on the illegal activities of the accused officers,” the ACB officials said. ACB officials arrested Devika Rani and others in the ESI scam for fake medicine indents that were purchased from different companies at higher prices. In return, the former IMS director collected mamools from the favoured companies.