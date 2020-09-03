STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Latitudes and longitudes of language 

Poornima experiments with language bringing the post-modern elements through the mundane objects and situations which is what makes her work stand out.

Published: 03rd September 2020

By Saima Afreen  
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Author-poet Poornima Laxmeshwar infuses her mother tongue Kannada with English in her book of prose and poems ‘Strings Attached’ (Red River Press) to depict domestic life, women’s woes, trajectories of lovers, and more. She was to come to Hyderabad to launch the collection, but due to the pandemic couldn’t. Other than that she experiments with language bringing the postmodern elements through the mundane objects and situations which is what makes her work stand out. Excerpts from the interview:

Have you chosen the book title ‘Strings Attached’ to denote something specific in the collection? Or does it pertain to a theme?
The collection deals with everyday hypocrisy that I have come across as a woman. ‘Strings Attached’ signifies the tussle between conditioning and reasoning that I have and go through on a daily basis. I didn’t have a theme but realised that there was an existing pattern of everyday observations that highlight the hypocrisy.

Your works sketch portraiture from everyday life. As an artist of words, how do you weave the music necessary for the soft flow of narration?
I feel there is much beauty in the mundane and at times trivial bring along more surprise than unexpected instances. That’s why I consciously pick images from everyday life, the most ordinary and expected. There is so much poetry and rhythm to it already that it doesn’t take much effort to make them lyrical. 

Some of the lines you have written are heavily infused with bits and pieces from your mother tongue. How do you see Indian-English shaping up with so many local influences?
We have adapted English to our comfort now. If you look at the current work published in journals, or books there are local words used to enrich cultural contexts. The poems embrace it. While at times I probably overuse words from my mother tongue, it helps me to bring out the best of emotions I want to express and make the poem my own. I am from Dharwad and spoken Kannada there has its own flavour. 
I am not merely using Kannada words but also connotations used in the colloquially. Usage of words from our mother tongues is going to remain as we play with languages.

Your beautiful poem ‘A Lover’s Guide to Embroidery’ from the collection explores the complexity of relationships. How much blank spaces a poet’s words can fill in two people’s lives even though momentarily?
Poetry stems from blank spaces. Be it in relationships or an individualistic life. Blank spaces are overwhelming and often lead to poems. And words are always fleeting. They neither fill spaces nor create any. They are what the reader makes out of them.
 
Do you think online presence has democratised writing? Or has it brought much-underrated work in the limelight as well especially in niche genres like poetry?
Online presence has democratised writing and this comes from personal experience. It has made me connect with writers whom otherwise I would have never met. As much as it allows everybody to claim themselves, poets, and writers, it has helped somebody like me hone my craft seriously and read a lot that is needed for any writer. Underrated work didn’t have much chance without online poetry, because of the general decline of reading habits of people. It’s a blessing in disguise but one shouldn’t get too carried away and keep writing.


— Saima Afreen  saima@newindianexpress .com   @Sfreen

