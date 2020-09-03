Mock drill at Srisailam power plant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A mock drill was conducted at the Srisailam Left Bank hydro electric power plant on Wednesday. Initially, the people near the plant thought that it was yet another accident and some videos, to this regard, were even circulated.

However, after the mock drill was over, TS Genco and Transco Chairman and Managing Director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao clarified that it was not an accident. “We conducted a mock drill in the wake of a massive blaze at the hydel plant, on August 20, which killed nine employees. The mock drill was organised to ensure that no such accidents happen in the future,” Prabhakar Rao said. The mock drill was conducted by TS Genco Director (Civil) A Ajay and his team.