Telangana High Court seeks report on damage to green belt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of damage to green belt area and unauthorised constructions at Jagadgirigutta in Quthbullapur area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, a division bench of the Telangana High Court has directed the GHMC Commissioner and District Collector to inspect the subject area and file a report, with photographs of the site in question, and to state whether the green belt area has been damaged.

The bench also directed the Commissioner, Telangana state housing board, to inspect the subject area where Rajiv Gruhakalpa welfare association has allegedly cleared the green belt area and built illegal constructions, and to submit a report.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed the order on Wednesday. Government counsel for revenue department CV Bhaskar Reddy submitted that 24 acres of land in the said survey number was allotted to the housing board wherein houses were constructed for the poor, who are now in possession.

Standing counsel for GHMC said there are no illegal constructions as on Wednesday, which the petitioner’s counsel disputed. After hearing both sides, the bench directed the GHMC standing counsel to file proof showing there is no damage to the green belt, and posted the matter to September 17.