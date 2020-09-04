STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad civic body allots Rs 1 lakh for sports equipment

Other approved propositions include, extension of a unique monthly pension scheme to yesteryear sport stars of Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC Standing Committee, which met in Hyderabad on Thursday under the chairmanship of Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, approved the provision of Rs  1 lakh for the purchase of play equipment and sports material to each corporator division, in addition to the previously sanctioned Rs  1 lakh.

The Committee also approved the Animal Birth Control (ABC) and Anti Rabies (AR) programme to increase the number of sterilisations and rabies prevention vaccinations in the GHMC, by involving animal welfare organisations. 

Other approved propositions include, extension of a unique monthly pension scheme to yesteryear sport stars of Hyderabad, road widening for the proposed link road connecting the ORR to Khajaguda Lake, and the development of 13 theme parks in Khairatabad zone at an estimated cost of Rs  41 crore.

