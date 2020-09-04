STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Website lists active cases, Hyderabad civic body clarifies

The civic body’s website has data of more than 43,000 Covid-19 cases from Hyderabad, whereas the Telangana capital recorded more than 50,000 cases in just the past three months from June to August.

COVID samples

A health worker sorts collected COVID samples (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to a report titled Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers’ in these columns on Wednesday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) refuted that the data of number of Covid-19 cases on its website is of active cases, and said the data reflects a cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the city until now.

The civic body stated, “The GHMC, in its website announcements section under heading ‘Covid-19 Details,’ shows only the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the GHMC jurisdiction as on date. The information available on the website does not reflect the active cases in GHMC.”

However, the civic body’s website has data of more than 43,000 Covid-19 cases from Hyderabad, whereas the Telangana capital recorded more than 50,000 cases in just the past three months from June to August.

