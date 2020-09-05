Hyderabad among top cities for career in AI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is one of the top five cities in the country to offer jobs in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), a latest report by job portal site Indeed has revealed.

Bengaluru tops the list of destinations for a career in AI, followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai. Job searches in the field have risen 106 per cent in the past year (June 2019 to June 2020), and this has increased further by 20 per cent from March to July 2020, in line with the onset of the pandemic.

AI-related job postings have also seen a steady rise in the last two years, with a 51 per cent jump between June 2019 and June 2020.

“The need of the hour is two-fold — to reinvent existing technology and to drive innovation in the creation of tech solutions that are required in the new normal,” Venkata Machavarapu, head of engineering (India) and site director at Indeed India, said.