Making space

Published: 05th September 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad ranks high in terms of people not giving enough time to their loved ones including their spouses, children, parents, friends and other close relationships. This was revealed in a research conducted by Godrej Interio’s ‘Make Space for Life Survey.’ 

The survey says that 74% feel work pressure doesn’t allow them to give ample time to their families. It’s a bit shocking to know that 81% of people in Hyderabad feel their partners spend less quality time with them owing to excessive use of smartphones and other devices. No wonder then many even on the dining table stare at their mobile phone screens and not on what’s served for dinner! Shriya Panchal, 35, a relationship manager in FMCG sector says, “It’s difficult to maintain the balance between work and life. I don’t think I am living my life fully.”

And guess what? The findings say that 71% Hyderabadis feel that while balancing the act of work-life, they miss out on living life the way they want to live. That’s how 60% of people in the city feel that they give the least time to their spouses due to work pressure. The survey was conducted with 1,300 Indians living across 13 cities including Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Jaipur, Patna, Coimbatore, Pune, Kolkata and Delhi.

