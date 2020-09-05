STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Maths is like yoga and cycling, keep practicing it everyday

A wide screen behind them displayed complex mathematical calculations in the form of questions.

Published: 05th September 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a hot summer day in 2008. The venue was RTC Kalyana Mandapam, Nallakunta in Hyderabad. Rajeswari maa’m made 17 of her students stand next to one another facing the audience. A wide screen behind them displayed complex mathematical calculations in the form of questions. She was taking the SIP Maths Challenge on behalf of her students, all maths wizards. A super complicated multi-digit question was hurled at the students from someone in the audience. Within a fraction of a second, everyone of her 17 students gave the correct answer. The next moment, the 400-strong audience let out a collective gasp of admiration for the student’s prowess. “That moment was a pinnacle in my career as a teacher,” says Rajeswari Bandaru who has taught for 33 years at various schools such as Obul Reddy School and for a long time at Hyderabad Public School. 

Interestingly, this Begumpet resident is actually an English teacher who has been learning and teaching ABACUS for the love of numbers. “I was one of the first teachers in SIP Academy, an academic body that enrolls course modules to help chidren master maths using scientific techniques. The academy follows the ABACUS style of maths techniques. The teacher said she enrolled herself at the first level out of curiosity and went on to teach scores of grandmasters every year until 2015. Rajeswari says that math calls for practice and not intelligence as many think. “Maths wizards, baring Srinivasa Ramanujan and Shakuntala Devi, are made, not born”. She cites her now world record holding Hyderabad student Neelakanth Bhanu who won applause from the President and Vice-President for his recent win in Maths Olympiad. 

Today, hundreds of students who studied under her attribute their excellence in maths to Rajeswari and the retired teacher who now straddles across Hyderabad and the US, says that teaching is the best profession because when students excel, the teacher excels. We may not earn much money, but we earn satisfaction, which like the same thing for me,” she says.

What does she have to say about the negative talk that Abacus seems to have garnered a few years ago? “Abacus focuses on skill, which can be learned and not on intelligence, which is inherent. Some schools may have found that it was taking a different kind of route to teach students the subject and may have objected to it. But it gives an adrenaline rush to students when they master it,” she says. 

Currently, this enthusiastic teacher spends her post-lunch time teaching maths to their apartment watchman’s son. At other times, she is busy teaching Art of Living to a small group of students. 
“Maths is like Yoga. You just need to keep practicing till you feel the magic in it. Don’t give up before that. Maths is also like riding a bicycle. One need not be intelligent to learn riding a cycle. You need to understand the skill of balancing. My mission is to convince children to embrace the world of numbers until the toughness vanishes and the magic appears.”

 — Manju Latha Kalanidhi
 kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com
 @mkalanidhi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
maths yoga
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp