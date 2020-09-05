STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On demand mobile visa for students to the UK

Additionally, staff also carry out preventive measures such as disinfecting high-contact surfaces, body temperature screenings, use of hand sanitisers, regular hand washing, etc. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To limit the disruption caused by ongoing Covid-19 travel restrictions, UKVI is allowing incoming international students to apply for study (Tier IV) visa when they are due to travel to the UK, rather than at the start of their course. ‘On-Demand Mobile Visa’ to apply for a visa at your doorstep 

All visa customers, including students, can avail of the optional On-Demand Mobile Visa service that enables them to submit their visa application and enrol biometrics from the comfort and safety of their home. Once a visa decision is reached, passports can be couriered to the customer’s home.   

In order to ensure a safe environment for customers and employees, VFS Global has established standardised protective measures to be followed across all its UK Visa Application Centres. Since July 6, UK Visa Application Centres have re-opened in 11 cities in India in a phased manner. To ensure health and safety norms are followed, the centres have implemented a mandatory online appointment system, besides checking the body temperature of all customers at the entrance and maintaining physical distancing measures. Additionally, staff also carry out preventive measures such as disinfecting high-contact surfaces, body temperature screenings, use of hand sanitisers, regular hand washing, etc. 

UK students visa in demand

In 2019/20, student visas from India were 4.5 times what they were in 2016  
According to data from UKVI, almost 50,000 student visas to the UK were granted to Indian nationals in the year ending March 2020, an increase of 136% from the year ending March 2019

