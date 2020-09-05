STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poll momentum picks up in Hyderabad

KTR takes stock of projects in Hyd, Sec’bad, Chevella constituencies ahead of GHMC polls
 

Published: 05th September 2020 08:20 AM

MAUD Minister KTR during the virtual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum’s 3rd Annual Leadership Summit on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) due in January-February 2021, the poll momentum in the region has picked up.Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday took stock of the development projects underway across Greater Hyderabad. At a review meeting with MLAs and MLCs of three Parliament constituencies — Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Chevella, he sought citizens’ feedback on the development works and civic amenities. He had recently conducted a similar meeting with the representatives of the Malkajgiri Parliament constituency. 

The Minister explained to the elected representatives about the development activities to be taken up in their constituencies shortly. Various works, which are in progress in different parts of Hyderabad, would be expedited, he said, and informed them that a meeting would be held soon in this regard. 

Rama Rao was certain that the people’s response in the upcoming polls would be positive as the Telangana government had taken up several projects such as the 2BHK housing scheme, strengthening of the sewerage network and road widening/laying during the lockdown. 

About 85,000 2BHK houses would be handed over to the poor and weaker sections of the society soon, Rama Rao informed the representatives. He directed the GHMC authorities and District Collectors to identify the beneficiaries for the scheme. Apart from this, a special drive has been taken up to clean the parks in the city. Beautification of lakes is also underway, he said. Ministers Mahmood Ali, T Srinivas Yadav and Sabitha Indra Reddy also attended Friday’s meeting.

‘Will address civic issues’ 
The MLAs and MLCs should inform MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao about any long-pending issue in their constituencies or if citizens want certain development works to be taken up. KTR said he will address their problems

