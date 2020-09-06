COVID-19: To take load off hospitals, 20 care centres to be set up in Greater Hyderabad area

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has been planning to start circle level Covid care isolation centres in the Greater Hyderabad area. As part of this, 20 centres with bed capacity ranging from 50-100 will come up across the city.

These centres will cater to mild to moderate cases.

The patients will be monitored by doctors and nurses of the State Health Department.

The GHMC officials have identified several community halls, schools, colleges, hostels and even stadiums to set up such centres, if the need arises in the future.

In Secunderabad, for instance, the Lalapet stadium and Maredpally community hall have been identified to set up Covid centres. In LB Nagar zone, the Homeopathy College has been converted into an isolation centre, where 10 doctors and 20 staff nurses have been appointed to monitor patients on a rotation basis. Here, 38 individuals have been admitted so far.

These localised isolation centres were mooted by public health experts, in order to take away the burden from the tertiary care hospitals. ASCI and FICCI, in a joint report, had suggested that the State government develop a roadmap for the next two months, as cases are likely to shoot up.

“If the patient doesn’t have isolation facilities at home, these centres will be useful. GHMC will provide beds, food, and other logistics,” said B Santhosh, Commissioner for Health.