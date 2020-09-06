STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Don’t demolish mosque in Shamshabad, Telangana Waqf Board tells NHAI

Another portion of the letter emphasised the religious importance and sentimental value the mosque holds for Muslims, and stated that the mosque can not be relocated either.

Published: 06th September 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Muslims offer prayers at a mosque.

Muslims offer prayers at a mosque. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana Waqf Board wrote to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) requesting it to not demolish the Masjid-e-Noori mosque for a road widening project NHAI is taking up in Shamshabad.

The Board said the mosque cannot be demolished, as the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government had given instructions to District Collectors to avoid acquisition of Waqf lands and acquire lands other than those relating to Waqf or endowment.

The letter sent by the Waqf Board states, “This office has communicated the minutes of the meeting convened by chairperson of TSWB...and it has already been discussed in the said meeting that the mosque cannot be demolished in any circumstances.” 

Another portion of the letter emphasised the religious importance and sentimental value the mosque holds for Muslims, and stated that the mosque can not be relocated either.

It stated, “It is most relevant to mention here that the mosque is a very sacred religious place of worship of the Muslim community and very strong religious sentiment and attachment of Muslims is involved. As such it cannot be removed, demolished, or relocated.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NHAI Telangana Waqf Board Telangana Mosque
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp