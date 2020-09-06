STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Unauthorised structures demolished in Shaikpet

The Directorate of EVDM will take up the construction of a compound wall along with gate around the open space.

Published: 06th September 2020 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Demolition

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) demolished unauthorised structures that have come up in an open space situated at survey number 322 and 323 in Shaikpet village. Upon receiving a complaint about the encroachment, the Assistant Enforcement Officer inspected the site.

As per the layout plan of OU Employees Co-Operative Housing Society, a plot of 2,170 sq yards (Schedule A) is demarcated as open space in survey number 322 and 323 of Shaikpet village.

It was found that two structures were present in the open space, and notices were issued under the GHMC Act to submit documents regarding ownership and permission. But as no documents were submitted, the APC of Directorate of EVDM directed the demolition of the unauthorised constructions on Saturday.

The Directorate of EVDM will take up the construction of a compound wall along with gate around the open space.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shaikpet GHMC
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp