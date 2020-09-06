Unauthorised structures demolished in Shaikpet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) demolished unauthorised structures that have come up in an open space situated at survey number 322 and 323 in Shaikpet village. Upon receiving a complaint about the encroachment, the Assistant Enforcement Officer inspected the site.

As per the layout plan of OU Employees Co-Operative Housing Society, a plot of 2,170 sq yards (Schedule A) is demarcated as open space in survey number 322 and 323 of Shaikpet village.

It was found that two structures were present in the open space, and notices were issued under the GHMC Act to submit documents regarding ownership and permission. But as no documents were submitted, the APC of Directorate of EVDM directed the demolition of the unauthorised constructions on Saturday.

The Directorate of EVDM will take up the construction of a compound wall along with gate around the open space.