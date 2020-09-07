STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: BITS-Hyderabad develops smart mask, can relay info of user's vitals to officials

The cloud-based app feature eases the way in which Covid warriors can reach patients who are in home quarantine, and makes for an efficient health monitoring system.

Published: 07th September 2020 08:23 AM

BITS-Pilani campus in Hyderabad

BITS-Pilani campus in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A startup incubated at the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) in BITS-Hyderabad, has developed an IoT-based smart face mask that can relay information regarding vitals of the person wearing the mask, such as temperature and blood oxygen levels, to a healthcare worker who can monitor the details on a smartphone. 

The mask also has a device called OBV (Oxy-Breathe Ventilators) attached to it, which helps the user expel heat and removes moisture from the mask so that it can be worn continuously without causing any discomfort, and also reduces the probability of infection caused by wearing the mask for long hours.

According to a press release by BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, the smart face mask has been developed by the startup Baiid Auto Technologies Private Ltd, which has named the mask ‘BScout face mask.’

Prashant Sinha, head of TBI, said, "The use of deep tech solution such as IoT and sensors would be useful for non-invasive sensor-based general diagnostic methods. The cloud-based app feature eases the way in which Covid warriors can reach patients who are in home quarantine, and makes for an efficient health monitoring system."

