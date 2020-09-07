Day before services resume after lockdown, Hyderabad Metro app malfunctions

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citizens eager to hop on the Hyderabad Metro from Monday have complained that its official app - TSavaari - is malfunctioning. Complaints poured in on Twitter as many were unable to register themselves on the app on Sunday.

Apart from cashless ticketing, the app would be used by the Health Department and police for contact tracing of passengers if they test positive for COVID-19. Metro officials are also expecting a significant footfall as most offices have reopened and no other form of public transport is available in the city.

Speaking to Express, Vikash Singh, an IT professional who plans to travel to HiTec City via the Metro, said, "I signed up on the app but didn’t receive an OTP. So I tried signing up afresh, but it said I had already signed up, so I tried to use the 'Forgot Pin' option and again no OTP was delivered. I was really looking forward to using the new cashless mechanism. I’ll have to stick to buying a physical token now."

A source from the Hyderabad Metro said they had taken note of the complaints and the technical team is working on it. Earlier, speaking to Express, a source from Keolis, the MNC that helps run the Metro, explained that a scan code has been displayed on the train doors and walls for passengers to scan using the TSavaari app.

"Passengers who have smartphones are supposed to scan this code every time they enter or exit the train. The scan code provides the app with the passenger’s exact location on the train, the coach that they are in and the train number. This will help us track other passengers travelling in the same coach or train, and if someone tests positive," the source said.