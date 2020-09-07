Hyderabad: Wife stabs alcoholic retired Army captain to death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman in an inebriated state stabbed her 35-year-old husband, a retired Army captain, with a knife at their residence in Bandlaguda of Rajendranagar on Sunday. The deceased, Vishal Dewan, was from Dehradun, and the accused, Sabina Rohan, is his second wife. The police has booked her for murder.

Sabina and Vishal got married a few years ago and have children. After retiring from the Army, Vishal turned into an alcoholic and used to harass Sabina. As the couple was having disputes for a few years now, Sabina had asked Vishal to mend his ways and save up for their children’s education. A few days ago, she even asked her parents to help resolve the issues, but they could not.

Last week, Vishal promised Sabina that he would quit drinking and look after the family. But on Saturday, he came home drunk. This upset Sabina, who later consumed alcohol with him and the two argued. She took a knife and stabbed him in the chest. Neighbours rushed Vishal to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.