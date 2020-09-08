STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

65.6 per cent students think apps ideal to learn academics, finds online learning platform Brainly

It seems the concept is already popular amongst the students as 66.8% are aware of the announcement.

Published: 08th September 2020 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

online education, online classes

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian education system is ready to embrace a change if we go by the latest survey by Brainly, an online learning platform for students, parents, and teachers. Brainly, surveyed its Indian user base on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The findings, based on responses from 4,036 Brainly users belonging to various academic levels - indicate the students look forward to the policy.

Realising the long-term impact of the Covi-19 and the active role of technology in reducing its effect, the Government of India recently announced NEP 2020. The policy broadly focuses on multidisciplinary and multilingual approach, skill development, and ramp up of digital learning. The intent is to prepare students by promoting value-based education for real-world challenges.

It seems the concept is already popular amongst the students as 66.8% are aware of the announcement. In fact, a majority of respondents believe the technology can play a role in learning at the school level. 65.6% of students think apps, satellite TV channels, online courses, etc. can help understand the subject better while only less than one-fifth could not say for sure.    

In the survey, 60.3% of students preferred the idea of choosing subjects over hard streams like arts, science, etc. as it gives them more flexibility to pursue their favourite subjects. Only one-fifth of the Brainly users (20.4%) would like to stick to the prevalent stream-based curriculum. However, a majority (58.7%) of students prefer to be taught in a commonly accepted language as opposed to 24.8% who would like being taught in their mother tongue. 

72.7% of students showed interest in learning contemporary subjects like Artificial Intelligence, Design Thinking, Organic Living, etc. at school level (middle and secondary stage). It is worth noting that the introduction to new-age subjects has been planned to make the students future-ready. The forward-looking policy has received overwhelming support from the Brainly users. A whopping 87.7% of students expect it to bring a positive change and reduce the pressure for academic excellence.  Rajesh Bysani, CPO of Brainly said, “The learner wants to break-free from the learning model that has been rigid, rote, and focuses solely on grades.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brainly NEP online education
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp