Celebrating the heroes behind heroes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After parents, teachers are the most influential and life-changing role models for children. They inspire, encourage, and guide us to find the best in ourselves and strive for excellence. Undoubtedly, they are the real heroes who dedicate themselves in shaping other’s life and create role models that we look up to. Extending gratitude for their commitment to shaping lives, Sony YAY! celebrates Teacher’s Day with the fourth edition of their marquee initiative, Heroes Behind the Heroes, by honouring the change-makers from different walks of life for their valuable contribution to the society.

Hyderabadi player and country’s most decorated badminton players having won a Gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games Jwala Gutta is one among them. So are six other celebrities who are legendary icons of education, tech, space-science, sports and entertainment industries.

Sudha Murty as the Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, through her relentless efforts, has extended a helping hand to the under privileged in the areas of arts, culture, ritual development and hunger eradication and Dr Mylswamy Annadurai Dubbed as the “Moon Man of India”, he is the former director of ISRO Satellite Centre and has also played key roles in some of the country’s most complex missions like Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan.

Sonu Sood, actor, about being in the hero list says, “All of my efforts over the past few months have been life-lessons that were imparted to me by my teachers and gurus. The reason thousands of migrants saw me take ownership of the situation was because of what my teachers taught me. I’m glad to have learnt the right things under their tutelage and made a change in society for the better. They truly are the God amongst us human beings.”

