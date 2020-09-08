STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Consumer assaults Hyderabad Water Board official

A case was registered against the consumer, Shakil, by Kanchanbagh police.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A deputy general manager of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), who works at Santosh Nagar, was manhandled and attacked while on duty by a water bill defaulter on Monday. A case was registered against the consumer, Shakil, by Kanchanbagh police.

HMWS&SB DGM M Azizuddin and other officials were identifying houses with pending arrears at Maruti Nagar on Monday. At Shakil’s house, they requested him to pending dues of `2 lakh. Irked by this, Shakil attacked the DGM. The Board had previously served notices to Shakil regarding the dues.

Water Board officials warned Shakil that his water connection would be stopped if he failed to pay the pending dues of `2 lakh, which provoked him. Shakil had also not responded to notices sent by the Board earlier

