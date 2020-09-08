STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Free notes and spirits float

Uploaded on social media, these cover copies rendered soulfully depict the nationalistic fervour of young Indians. 

Published: 08th September 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

One of the cover song videos was AR Rahman’s Bharat hamko jaan se pyara hain in a series of patriotic song covers released each day in the run up for the I-Day by Music Club Rcoem.

One of the cover song videos was AR Rahman’s Bharat hamko jaan se pyara hain in a series of patriotic song covers released each day in the run up for the I-Day by Music Club Rcoem.

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the Independence Day celebrations were muted this year due to Covid-19, many youngsters took the digital route making patriotic videos with their friends living in different parts of the world. A month later, the videos have gained good traction. They say it is their way to show the love for the nation inspite of the tough times. Uploaded on social media, these cover copies rendered soulfully depict the nationalistic fervour of young Indians. 

Youngsters get
online to record
videos to show
their love for
India

One of the cover song videos was AR Rahman’s Bharat hamko jaan se pyara hain in a series of patriotic song covers released each day in the run up for the I-Day by Music Club Rcoem. “This song is about integrity, togetherness, acceptance, and unconditional love for the country,” says Ketan Jain, music producer, Humming Tales Studio. Fourteen vocalists and six instrumentalists, part of a music club while in college, and now living in different parts of the world worked on this song over 10 days. “We co-ordinated with each other via Whatsapp and Google Meet,” said Shubham Gupta, 26, who did the video mixing.

“Every year, as part of our music club we perform live for the I-day. This year we thought of looking at the silver lining and went digital,” adds Ketan. Everybody recorded their parts on their phones at their homes, and it was clubbed together to render a 2 min 40 sec video. Saniya Inam, 24, works in Hyderabad, one of the vocalists commented, “Independence and Republic Day are my favourite days, as we get to sing songs that recall the freedom struggle. It was exciting to be a part of this opportunity.” Azaadi ke liye, Rang De Basanti, Ne Majasi Ne, Bande mein tha dum, and Chale Chalo were the others covers the group released.

Another group of youngsters from Planet Red Music chose Teri mitti because “it is an emotional patriotic masterpiece.” Venkatesh Vuppala, 25, the music producer and composer, says, “We found old footage from the freedom struggle and it was horrifying. People were kicked, killed and beaten to death. We made this video to remind people how we were treated during the Independence movement. At least 12 of us worked on this song, a part of their Quarantine 2 series. The audio was recorded on cell phones. “I sent the basic track to the singers. They recorded their versions and sent it back. They lip synced and we made the video,” he shares.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Music Club Rcoem
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp