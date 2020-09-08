Free notes and spirits float

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the Independence Day celebrations were muted this year due to Covid-19, many youngsters took the digital route making patriotic videos with their friends living in different parts of the world. A month later, the videos have gained good traction. They say it is their way to show the love for the nation inspite of the tough times. Uploaded on social media, these cover copies rendered soulfully depict the nationalistic fervour of young Indians.

Youngsters get

online to record

videos to show

their love for

India

One of the cover song videos was AR Rahman’s Bharat hamko jaan se pyara hain in a series of patriotic song covers released each day in the run up for the I-Day by Music Club Rcoem. “This song is about integrity, togetherness, acceptance, and unconditional love for the country,” says Ketan Jain, music producer, Humming Tales Studio. Fourteen vocalists and six instrumentalists, part of a music club while in college, and now living in different parts of the world worked on this song over 10 days. “We co-ordinated with each other via Whatsapp and Google Meet,” said Shubham Gupta, 26, who did the video mixing.

“Every year, as part of our music club we perform live for the I-day. This year we thought of looking at the silver lining and went digital,” adds Ketan. Everybody recorded their parts on their phones at their homes, and it was clubbed together to render a 2 min 40 sec video. Saniya Inam, 24, works in Hyderabad, one of the vocalists commented, “Independence and Republic Day are my favourite days, as we get to sing songs that recall the freedom struggle. It was exciting to be a part of this opportunity.” Azaadi ke liye, Rang De Basanti, Ne Majasi Ne, Bande mein tha dum, and Chale Chalo were the others covers the group released.

Another group of youngsters from Planet Red Music chose Teri mitti because “it is an emotional patriotic masterpiece.” Venkatesh Vuppala, 25, the music producer and composer, says, “We found old footage from the freedom struggle and it was horrifying. People were kicked, killed and beaten to death. We made this video to remind people how we were treated during the Independence movement. At least 12 of us worked on this song, a part of their Quarantine 2 series. The audio was recorded on cell phones. “I sent the basic track to the singers. They recorded their versions and sent it back. They lip synced and we made the video,” he shares.