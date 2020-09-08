Mohammed Azharuddin’s fans clash with rival group at police station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin’s supporters and rivals clashed at Uppal police station on Monday, as they were lodging complaints regarding alleged irregularities in the Cricket Association. The police, however, remained tight-lipped on the matter, after higher-ups in the department vented ire at them for failing to prevent the scuffle.

The two groups had an argument at the police station, which soon escalated into an altercation. The police had a difficult time controlling the scuffle between the two groups. When they finally managed to do so, the two groups lodged complaints against each other. The police said they would intensify the probe based on the preliminary inquiry.