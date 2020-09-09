140 courses for tech jobs go free online to enhance skills and more

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ten free LinkedIn Learning paths, consisting of 140 courses for a range of in-demand tech jobs ,will be made available for free on eSkill India digital platform until March 31, 2021.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ten free LinkedIn Learning paths, consisting of 140 courses for a range of in-demand tech jobs ,will be made available for free on eSkill India digital platform until March 31, 2021. This is expected to benefit thousands of Hyderabadi youngsters to be future-ready. This was announced recently by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and LinkedIn, an online professional network.

The idea is to enhance employability and to upskill India’s youth. According to LinkedIn data, Indian professionals with digital skills were 20% more in demand than those without digital skills in 2020. With this in mind, the LinkedIn and NSDC collaboration aims to enable a futureready digital workforce by providing access to free learning resources aligned with 10 indemand jobs in today’s digital economy, identified using data from LinkedIn’s Economic Graph.

Each learning path includes a series of video content designed to help job-seekers develop the core digital skills needed for an indemand tech role, covering a broad range of skills from entry- level digital literacy to advanced product-based skills. Given the need for adaptable and transferable skills in the current times, LinkedIn is also making available for free, three additional soft skills learning paths on the eskill India portal. As part of the partnership, LinkedIn will additionally be providing periodic labour market insights based on LinkedIn’s Economic Graph of 69+ million members in India.

This will include in-demand skills, emerging jobs, and global hiring rates to NSDC to better understand the skilling ecosystem. Dr Manish Kumar, CEO &MD, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), said, “The pace of digital transformation is changing our workplaces and the skills required for the future. NSDC is facilitating online acquisition of skills through new-age platforms to create a technically competitive workforce.” Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn, said, “Upskilling will prove to be a crucial factor on India’s path to economic recovery.

By making digital reskilling resources more accessible, we hope to level the playing field so that everyone has an opportunity to not just get back into the workforce, but to also reskill and obtain meaningful work.” eSkill India, NSDC’s digital skilling initiative, presently aggregates digital learning resources for 16.2 lakh+ minutes across various sectors and regional languages, providing the Genx of learners with the technology and skills needed in a digital economy.

Says Rama Maheshwari Podada, a HR consultant to four corporates in Hyderabad, “Such quick upskilling helps youngsters to get into the job market and help them understand where they stand in the job market.” She also believes that with many youngsters going back to hometown due to sudden retrenchment thanks to the Corona-affected economy, such courses that they can do from home at their comfort will give them the necessary confidence to re-enter the job market. National Skill Development Corporation, a public-privatepartnership, is into creation of a vocational training ecosystem in India has trained more than 2.5 crore people through its partnership with 600+ training partners, 11,000+ training centres across the country.

