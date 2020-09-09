A story-teller in the making

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

The unprecedented lockdown and the closure of schools and colleges meant students suddenly found themselves with a lot of free time. Many have taken this opportunity to develop their hobbies and interests. Sai Charan Nowpada, 18, Class XII MPC student of Urbane Junior College, Madhapur has published a fictional novel that is being promoted and appreciated by many celebrities from the Telugu Film Industry.

Published by Notion Press, the 272-page book, The Commercial Cinema is about Arjun Nowpada, a successful film director who recalls his past after coming across his ex-girlfriend at a private party. What happens further and what happened in his past forms the crux of the story.

“The book has a mix of politics, madness for the cinema, love and hatred, betrayal, communal differences, friendship and moral values in a fictional tale,” says Charan. The book in the genre of subtle romance was released on July 8 on Amazon. The youngster who wants to study robotics engineering or mechatronics, and then ultimately become a film director says he started writing the book on April 10.

“I completed the book in 49 days and on May 29 submitted the manuscript to the publishers,” shares he. On why he wrote a book, Charan, who is also a short filmmaker says his plan was to make three short films this summer, but due to the pandemic, he could not shoot them. “While looking for something productive to do, I decided to pen down a book,” says he.

About the story, he comments: “I wanted to show that a film director’s life is more than just making films, there’s so much that goes on into their personal lives as well.” Actors Rakul Preet Singh, Mumaith Khan, Jagapathi Babu, Sundeep Kishan, directors VV Vinayak and Tharun Bhascker, veena player Srivani, and cinematographers Chota K Naidu and Sekhar Master have shared their views on the book on their social media. Happy with the positive reviews his debut novel is getting, Charan plans to write another book after he finishes Intermediate next year. The book is priced at `260 and is available on all leading platforms.

— Tamanna S Mehdi tamanna@newindianexpress. com @tamannamehdi