‘Be a ‘Kanchu’ to fight against society’

HYDERABAD: Santhosh Narayanan is on cloud nine right now as his short film Kanchu won three awards at the Cochin International Film Awards. This 19-minute film shows how a young woman is treated after her husband deserts her. Men put forward lewd propositions, her boss ogles at her breasts, and there is a neighbourhood romeo too who stalks her.

However, the movie ends with a positive message. Santhosh, who made the movie after he was moved by the plight of a friend, says: “After a man deserts a woman, she is seen as a sexual object. To others, it might look like she is leading a peaceful life, but in reality, she faces challenges every day.” The film, which bagged the best actress and best cinematographer awards, wants to make people aware about the complicated situations a woman undergoes in her life.

“If a woman is independent, she often has to fight her parents to marry a man of her choice, and in case the man betrays her, she has to fight the society. People who belong to the older generation give tags like ‘adulterer’ to the woman, while the man goes scot-free.” When asked why men engage in such behaviour, the director says: “ I don’t think all men are same.

Every man knows how to treat a woman well. His state of mind and previous situations might make him go beyond the rules. There is a thin line between good and bad. In a manner of seconds, a man can decide whether to support or go against a woman.” This 25-year-old is balancing studies with film-making. This youngster from Warangal got hooked on to movies during his engineering days in Chennai. He dreamt of becoming an IAS officer, but could not afford coaching.

While staying in Hyderabad to prepare for other competitive exams, he decided to give f i lm making a chance. He started visiting the offices of a few wellknown directors and his efforts did not go in vain. In 2017, he started working with director Balraju as an assistant. They have made a feature film called Kanabadutaledhu, which is yet to be released.

Explaining why he chose this title for the movie, Santhosh says: “The word ‘Kanchu’ is generally used in a negative way. But in my perspective, it means someone with a bold and strong attitude. Being a Kanchu makes us strong enough to fight against people who make us feel low.” The movie, made within two days, was shot in March, but released on August 28

