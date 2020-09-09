STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Biopharma-Hub to be ready by 2021-end in Hyderabad

Officials said that the 40,000 sq ft facility is to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore and will be operational in the next 15 months.

Published: 09th September 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Hong Kong, Coronavirus, COVID 19 Testing

Representational image (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two years after the announcement of India's first post incubation centre for companies in the biotechnology sector called Biopharma Hub or B-Hub, the State government has finally commenced works for the same. The 40,000 sq ft facility is to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore and will be operational in the next 15 months, say officials.

B-Hub will address the need for a post incubation centre for companies. As of now, a tender has been floated for selecting a partner, after which construction of the facility will commence within a month. The tender document reads, "In general, the incubation period of such start-ups ranges from two-three years. Given the long gestation period needed for biopharma sector, it is important to have post-incubation lab spaces available for biopharma companies dedicated to their enhanced needs."

In India, there is a dearth of facilities where biotechnology companies can produce their innovations in medium quantities for testing before they finally move on to a separate facility for production.

Speaking to Express, Director of Life Sciences, Industries Department, Shakti Nagappan said, "Lack of infrastructure for producing biological materials for pre-clinical testing is a major deterrent in the country today. B-Hub scale-up facility promises to support of the growth of Biopharmaceutical industry."

Nagappan said that this gap was identified by the government and B-Hub will provide a facility with a capacity of 200 litre, where companies can produce their material and go for pre-clinical testing.

Another area where B-Hub will be useful is in the development of biological material that uses mammalian cell culture. "We already have a similar facility with microbial bioreactors as part of Genome Valley. B-Hub will be a single-use mammalian cell culture facility," he said.

What B-Hub entails

  •     Closed lab suites with in-lab workstations

  •     Loop corridor with shared support

  •     100 per cent fresh air for chemistry suites

  •     Multiple air handlers and exhaust fans

  •     Optimise grids for space layout and structure

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Biopharma Hub Hyderabad B Hub
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp