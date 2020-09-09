BJP leaders in Hyderabad demand withdrawal of Layout Regularisation Scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh and MLC N Ramachander Rao held a protest at the Gun Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday, demanding that the State government withdraw G.O 131 pertaining to the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS).

They also held placards demanding financial support to private school teachers and lecturers, and alleged that the State had failed to combat the COVID-19 situation.

Speaking to mediapersons, they stated that they would raise all issues pertaining to the public in the Assembly, and alleged that the government had failed to resolve the problems of the people. They said that people from all walks of life had been facing problems in the State due to the inefficiency of the TRS-led government.

The MP and MLC also said that a large number of people had died due of COVID-19 because of the unavailability of the proper treatment. They demanded that the government allocate equal time to the Opposition parties in the House.