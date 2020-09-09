Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital doctors strike work over Operation Theatres, oxygen lines

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Post-graduate students of the General Surgery Department went on strike on Tuesday citing a non-responsive administration. Demanding that there be equal distribution of Operation Theatres (OTs) for all departments, the students have decided to boycott elective duties for 48 hours.

After this, they plan to boycott emergency services as well if their demands are not met — which included them being given a dedicated operation theatre. The Junior Doctors Association representatives have given the administration a 48-hour timeline to resolve the issue before going on a hospital-wide strike. They cite lack of OTs and wards in every department leading to poor patient services.

The General Surgery department raised the issue of lack of infrastructure most recently on September 1. "We don’t have basic equipment and several drugs. There aren’t any oxygen ports, flow meters with monitor and resuscitation equipment," said a PG doctor.

He said there were only 15 beds for emergency cases. "Since post-operative wards are under-equipped, we are forced to keep patients for longer in the acute surgical care ward. We often have to work under low lighting, make do with oxygen cylinders and other ad hoc measures," added the PG resident.

The old building had just six post-operative wards for General Surgery, which is now reduced to two without oxygen cylinder. "We met the Superintendent on Tuesday and have submitted a representation. If there is no resolution in 48 hours, JUDA, will boycott duties until proper facilities are restored in OGH,” added Dr P Rohith, president, OGH JUDA.