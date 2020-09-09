STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

One story at a time to tackle PCOS

September is dedicated to the spread of awareness of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and #MyPCOSStory movement along with actor Shruti Haasan is to empower women to speak out their issues

Published: 09th September 2020 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  PCOS has become a common syndrome in women’s health. Month of September is dedicated to being the month of PCOS. To spread the word and build awareness, plantbased nutrition brand OZiva has launched #MyPCOSStory movement in association with Superstar Shruti Hassan.

The initiative encourages women suffering from the condition to share their experiences and create a movement to empower each other. “The lack of awareness and stigma around it makes it tough for women to get the support and guidance they need to control the condition. OZiva’s #MyPCOSStory is a wonderful initiative towards creating a platform for women with PCOS.

By creating open conversations we will be better equipped to manage the condition,” says Shruti. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that is common among women of reproductive age, with one in five Indian women suffering from PCOS. It can cause irregular menstrual cycles, difficulty getting pregnant, increase in body weight, acne, pimples and/or facial hair along with multiple cysts on ovaries.

Aarti Gill, Co-founder, OZiva said, “We felt the need to invest our energies towards a strong community mobilization campaign, to fight this disorder that is rapidly affecting women across all ages.” Issues like hormonal imbalance and reproductive health often don’t feature as topics of discussion in common parlance, as there still exists a taboo among vast sections of society in discussing it openly.

The nutrition brand is therefore taking active interest in spreading the word around on PCOS, as it is a commonly occurring disorder. Women ought to take better care of their health and learn more about the preventive steps that can be taken to manage the symptoms. This idea is to create a change in perception, instead of brushing over the issue, as the complications faced by affected women could be fatal, she added. This will be an ongoing campaign for the entire month of September.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp