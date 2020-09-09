One story at a time to tackle PCOS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: PCOS has become a common syndrome in women’s health. Month of September is dedicated to being the month of PCOS. To spread the word and build awareness, plantbased nutrition brand OZiva has launched #MyPCOSStory movement in association with Superstar Shruti Hassan.

The initiative encourages women suffering from the condition to share their experiences and create a movement to empower each other. “The lack of awareness and stigma around it makes it tough for women to get the support and guidance they need to control the condition. OZiva’s #MyPCOSStory is a wonderful initiative towards creating a platform for women with PCOS.

By creating open conversations we will be better equipped to manage the condition,” says Shruti. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that is common among women of reproductive age, with one in five Indian women suffering from PCOS. It can cause irregular menstrual cycles, difficulty getting pregnant, increase in body weight, acne, pimples and/or facial hair along with multiple cysts on ovaries.

Aarti Gill, Co-founder, OZiva said, “We felt the need to invest our energies towards a strong community mobilization campaign, to fight this disorder that is rapidly affecting women across all ages.” Issues like hormonal imbalance and reproductive health often don’t feature as topics of discussion in common parlance, as there still exists a taboo among vast sections of society in discussing it openly.

The nutrition brand is therefore taking active interest in spreading the word around on PCOS, as it is a commonly occurring disorder. Women ought to take better care of their health and learn more about the preventive steps that can be taken to manage the symptoms. This idea is to create a change in perception, instead of brushing over the issue, as the complications faced by affected women could be fatal, she added. This will be an ongoing campaign for the entire month of September.