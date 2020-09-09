Probe into government staffer's death in Hyderabad: District Medical and Health Officer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The office of the District Medical and Health Officer (DHMO), Hyderabad, has ordered an inquiry into the allegation of foul play in the death of a pregnant Group 2 officer, Swetha Reddy, at a private hospital in Malakpet.

Reddy, an Assistant Commercial Tax Officer in Mehdipatnam, died on September 3 at Yashoda Hospital after she was admitted for a C-section.

She had tested positive for COVID-19 and spent nearly a month at the hospital. It is alleged that the hospital not just erred in her treatment but also charged a hefty sum of Rs 26 lakh. Further, it reportedly refused to update her husband on her health condition, and only upon her death was the family informed.

The DMHO has appointed Dr P Jayamalink, SPHO of Malakpet; and Dr P Veena, Medical Officer of the UPHC at Shalivahana Nagar; to probe into the allegation. The inquiry committee will submit a report in three days after analysing Reddy’s case sheet, bills, doctors' notes and prescriptions, among other details.