STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Blood donors, life savers in Hyderabad now have a website

A BSc graduate who is pursuing LLB, Nagarjuna says he has been into the service of the community for a couple of years now.

Published: 10th September 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Blood donor

For representational purposes

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Who hasn’t received, shared or posted those requests for ‘Urgently need AB+ blood for a three-year-old child in Kukatpally’? Responding to such desperate pleas and the need to be able to find a solution is blooddonorslifesavers.org, a new website from a group of Hyderabadi youth who say that it is high time we centralise blood requirement and donations.

"It is an online platform where donors and recipients or patients could meet at one place online," says G Nagarjun Yadav who runs Navayuva Vidhyardhi Samakhya, a non-profit, non-commercial entity.

A BSc graduate who is pursuing LLB, Nagarjuna says he has been into the service of the community for a couple of years now. He has been helping child labourers to find a school and study. Now, with almost every day passing by with desperate calls for blood in some part of the city, he has decided to assimilate all the information together for the benefit of the public. 

This 27-year-old from Saidabad who is into digital marketing said he started off with a Whatsapp group about a month ago with 120 regular blood donors. "We started sharing the information on social media channels and via WhatsApp, but I felt that this process can be scaled up to fulfill blood needs across the country and hence the website. We are also in the process of creating an app, but for now we have a mobile-friendly website through which one can easily understand where your donor is. We are also taking calls on +919966906663 until the website becomes popular and has more listings," he says.

Currently, they have a database of 3,500 donors, mostly in Hyderabad. The website opens with a quick search where one can place their request and the search throws up options of names of donors with their details and phone numbers. 

"In just one step, the recipient or those in need will get to connect to the donors directly. We will also be informing the public about blood donor camps etc to do a blood donation drive, especially to encourage donation of plasma for Covid-19 affected," says Nagarjuna. In the near future, they plan to hire two telecallers who will do live coordination and background checkups for more effective results. 

Nagarjuna also urges celebrities like actors, anchors and sportspersons with lakhs of followers to spend at least 20 minutes a month to talk about such issues, especially blood donation which can save a life. "There is a need to remind those who have recovered from Covid-19 to come forward and donate plasma. Like director SS Rajamouli and other celebs, more should come forward to give a few ml of their blood to the community."

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Navayuva Vidhyardhi Samakhya Blood donation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp