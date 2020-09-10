Fire breaks out at DPS Secunderabad, none injured

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out at the administrative block of Delhi Public School, Secunderabad, under the limits of Bowenpally police station on Wednesday evening. Thick smoke billowed from the school building towards the adjacent arterial road. No casualties were reported. According to the police, the incident occurred around 6 pm, and nobody was inside the building at the time.

The fire gutted documents and furniture in the administrative unit of the school building.“We have made an entry in the diary, and if a complaint is filed, we will register a case,” said A Vinay Kumar, a Sub-Inspector of Bowenpally police station.Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and controlled the fire. The Secunderabad Fire Officer Mohan Rao said the origin of the fire was likely an electric short circuit.